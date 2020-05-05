Image copyright Getty Images

Dame Judi Dench has become the oldest star to appear on the cover of British Vogue in its 104-year history.

The 85-year-old was photographed for the magazine's June issue before lockdown, but in the interview talked about self-isolating at home in Surrey.

She said she hopes "a great deal of kindness" will come out of the crisis.

The Oscar-winning actress also admitted to being unhappy about her character in the Cats movie, saying she looked like a "battered, mangy old cat".

Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy in the big-screen adaptation of Cats

Jane Fonda was the previous oldest cover star, appearing at the age of 81 last year.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Dame Judi said: "I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend.

"What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone.

"If a great deal of kindness comes out of this, then that will be a plus."

Dame Judi recently took part in a star-studded fundraiser for frontline workers, with profits donated to the Care Workers Charity and NHS Charities Together.

She has also become a social media star during the crisis, despite not using social media herself.

She has appeared in videos posted by family members and Gyles Brandreth, and also did a TikTok dance with her grandson to the song Cheryl by US rapper Yung Gravy.

Talking about Cats, which was derided by critics, Dame Judi said she hadn't yet seen the film in full.

But she has seen enough to know how disappointed she felt by the way the CGI graphics made her look.

She hoped to look elegant, but instead said she resembled "a great big orange bruiser", adding: "What's that about?"

Dame Judi also discussed the future of the James Bond franchise, having first played spymaster M in 1995's Goldeneye.

With speculation over whether a woman will take over from Daniel Craig following his last innings as 007 later this year in No Time To Die, Dame Judi said Bond creator Ian Fleming would not be in favour.

While she is all for female action leads, if a woman was to play Bond, Dame Judi said: "Call it something else, then?"

As for any thoughts of her retirement, she insisted it will not happen any time soon.

"No, no, no, no. Don't use that word... Not in this house. Not here. Wash your mouth out!"

Quoting Dylan Thomas's poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, she added: "Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Never was a truer word spoken."

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.