Image copyright Getty Images

The Stranglers keyboard player Dave Greenfield has died at the age of 71 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Greenfield died on Sunday having contracted the virus after a prolonged stay in hospital for heart problems.

He penned the band's biggest hit, Golden Brown, a song about heroin, which went to number two on the UK singles chart in 1982.

The Stranglers bass player Jean-Jacques "JJ" Burnel paid tribute to Greenfield as a "musical genius".

He said: "On the evening of Sunday May 3rd, my great friend and longstanding colleague of 45 years, the musical genius that was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020.

"All of us in the worldwide Stranglers' family grieve and send our sincerest condolences to Pam."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (Left to right) Dave Greenfield, Jean-Jacques Burnel, Jet Black and Hugh Cornwell of The Stranglers in 1980

Drummer Jet Black added: "We have just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world.

"Dave was a complete natural in music. Together, we toured the globe endlessly and it was clear he was adored by millions. A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed."

'Musical skill and gentle nature'

Singer and guitarist Hugh Cornwall posted on Twitter he was "very sorry" to hear of his old bandmate's passing.

"He was the difference between The Stranglers and every other punk band," wrote Cornwall.

"His musical skill and gentle nature gave an interesting twist to the band. He should be remembered as the man who gave the world the music of Golden Brown.

The Stranglers, who formed in 1974 in Guildford, Surrey, recently postponed their farewell tour from this summer due to the pandemic.

Greenfield joined the band within a year of their formation.

The band's other hits include No More Heroes, Peaches and Something Better Change.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.