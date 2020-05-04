Image copyright JEFF OVERS/BBC Image caption Piers Morgan said he had tested negative for coronavirus

Piers Morgan has said he has tested negative for coronavirus after showing potential symptoms of the illness.

Ben Shephard deputised for him on Monday's Good Morning Britain, alongside regular co-host Susanna Reid, while Morgan awaited his test results.

In a tweet, Morgan said he would be back on the show "as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work".

He said he was advised to take a test after developing possible symptoms and was eligible as an essential worker.

Last week, he was cleared of breaching broadcasting watchdog Ofcom's rules after 4,000 complaints about his questioning of care minister Helen Whately.

During an animated interview he asked her to say the number of health workers and care workers who had died with coronavirus.

She accused him of "shouting at me and not giving me a chance to answer your questions" and "attempting to score points".