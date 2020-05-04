Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Over 100 musicians from around the UK recorded this epic arrangement.

The BBC's orchestras and singers are asking the public to join them for a mass rendition of Candi Staton's gospel classic You Got The Love.

People across the UK are being invited to dust off their instruments and film themselves playing along to the track.

Those without musical skills can submit paintings, videos and photos showing their creativity during the lockdown.

The results will be edited into a "massive, awe-inspiring" performance, premiering on TV and radio on 14 May.

"You don't have to be a virtuoso, just join in and have a go, and be part of something really special," said BBC Radio 3's Katie Derham.

"I may dust off my violin... though maybe humming along would be kinder for everyone!"

Sheet music for You Got The Love is available to download on the BBC's Get Creative website. A video of the backing track (which you can see at the top of this story) can also be downloaded to play along with.

It features more than 100 musicians from the BBC Philharmonic, BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers and the Ulster Orchestra.

Dubbed the "Lockdown Orchestra", they each recorded their contributions at home, which were then arranged and produced by Steve Pycroft, co-founder of the Kaleidoscope Orchestra.

Other BBC stars who've pledged to get involved include 6 Music DJ Craig Charles and Owain Wyn Jones, the weatherman who went viral after filming himself playing drums to the BBC News theme tune.

"This is a fabulous idea, I can't wait to get involved!" said the broadcaster.

"I've been playing the drums since I was eight years old, and having the opportunity to play 'alongside' - albeit in lockdown - such fabulous musicians is going to be incredible."

