Holly Willoughby has confirmed she is leaving Celebrity Juice after "12 years of fantastic chaos" on the ITV2 show.

Her departure follows that of her friend and fellow team captain Fearne Cotton, who quit the long-running series in 2018.

Writing on Instagram, Willoughby said: "All good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever."

Addressing the show's host, Keith Lemon, she said: "Thank you for making me laugh for 12 years."

She added: "I'll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check."

Responding on his own Instagram account, Lemon said: "Love this woman. What an incredible sport. Always willing to get her hands dirty and join in. One of the boys but all woman."

He added: "I've had a lovely time working with you. You are the best! I hope I'm lucky enough to work with you again one day."

Celebrity Juice, a comedy panel show which sees guests take part in games and discuss the week's news, has broadcast 23 series since launching in 2008.

It won the audience award at the Bafta TV Awards in 2012 and best comedy panel show at the National Television Awards in the same year.

The show is hosted by Keith Lemon, a character developed by Leigh Francis - who was previously well known for shows including Bo' Selecta on Channel 4.

"I remember starting this journey with you and saying 'I think this might work'. My goodness me, it did," said Willoughby.

"Three friends, [Lemon], me and Fearne Cotton... and that is what is at the heart of it, friendship. I love the bones of you Lemon!"

It is not yet known who will replace Willoughby as a team captain. When Cotton left in 2018, she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness for the following series, and then by Mel B on the next.

Willoughby wished her successor well, writing: "Whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedy's finest."

Addressing the show's fans, she said: "Thank you to you all for watching. We've always had the loudest and best audiences.

"It's never felt like work and always been to me like a night out."

