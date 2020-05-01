Image caption Lady Leshurr was one of the YouTube stars to take part in the four-hour stream

YouTubers have joined ranks to present an upbeat NHS fundraiser called Stream #WithMe, which featured four hours of challenges, plenty of chat and a fish called Norman.

They completed mystery box challenges while "tag-teaming" their way through tips on staying entertained, active and positive.

The livestream included the likes of Saffron Barker, English with Lucy, Big Narstie, Zac and Jay and Humza.

Here are just some of the highlights:

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Oh the suspense...

1. There are many burning questions in the world right now, but Phil Lester decided to pose a special one of his own.

"Moisten your eyeballs for an observation round," he said, having slung on a natty silver jacket for his quiz.

As he introduced his fish Norman - "look I made this from home, I've only got so many utilities I can go with" - he asked us to guess which way would Norman swim - into box A or B?

Image copyright YouTube Image caption The message is clear: "Wash Them Hands"

2. Lady Leshurr did a sublime rap about hand sanitiser and social distancing. But unlike some of the more portentous messages being posted by some celebrities, Quarantine Speech is, well, entertaining.

"Please don't cough around me, keep the salivas / My pasta, my rice has gone, no hand sanitisers.

"Tried ordering Addison Lee but there's no drivers / I'm tryna catch some flights not coronavirus.

"Wash them hands / You better wash them hands.

"Trust me I know how you feel / Surf the net or maybe watch a film / Now we got to quarantine and chill."

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Socially distanced dancing: Saffron Barker, AJ and Curtis Pritchard

3. Saffron Barker was reunited (virtually of course) with her old Strictly Come Dancing partner AJ Pritchard, along with his brother Curtis.

AJ and Curtis told her they were celebrating 100 years of dance moves in honour of Colonel Tom Moore's birthday.

"I've been trying to reminisce on my Strictly times and remember my 100 years of dance," she said, looking like her dance moves might be a bit rusty.

Curtis: "I'm going to put you on the spot now, give me a dance from the 20s. Hit me!"

Saffron then performed half a waltz around her living room, before being asked to perform "the robot". Her response was to jerkily mime knocking back a drink before busting some moves. Who can blame her?

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Missing school or college? English with Lucy is here...

4. "Life in lockdown has given rise to some bizarre new trends and the English language is definitely feeling it," according English with Lucy.

Her language lesson explored "10 great and not so great nouns, verbs and handy little phrases - lockdown style".

Here are just a few:

Quarantini: This is a slang term for a cocktail people drink at home - for example shall we meet for some quarantinis over Zoom?

Covidiot: Someone disobeying lockdown or self-isolation rules.

Coronials: The hypothetical generation of teens conceived under Covid-19 - a play on words between coronavirus and millennials.

Postrona - When the pandemic is over.

Image copyright YouTube

5. Ah, who hasn't done a lockdown quiz yet? If you're among the tiny percentage of the population not to do/endure this yet, now's your chance.

There was no messing during Quiz Time with Big Narstie. "I'm the judge, so no cheating. I'm going to be fair. Like Judge Dredd," he told Stevo the Madman and Manlikehaks.

Questions included "which country has the most pyramids?" and "what's the name of Arnold Schwarzenegger's pet donkey?"

No cheating!

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Maisie Peters: "Rest your eyes and give your baggage to me"

6. Maisie Peters performed a sweet, soulful song called Take Care of Yourself, with a pretty self-explanatory message. Accompanied by a simple piano track, she sang:

"I hate how you talk to yourself / It's not weak if you need to be held / So cut off a little slack and call all the cavalry back.

"My love, take care of yourself / Call your friends.. don't need to take it all so seriously,

"You don't get a medal for the last one who wakes / So rest your eyes and give your baggage to me...."

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Morgz and his Mum tried a bit of arts and crafts

7. Morgz and his Mum Jill did a challenge - making colourful signs thanking the NHS that would be carried skywards by stacks of colourful, helium-filled balloons. Think Pixar's animated movie Up, without the house.

But unlike other TV shows, where "here's one I made earlier" would rescue any live mishaps, this played out in full with the card turning out to be considerably heavier than anticipated.

In the interests of fairness, a winner was still declared, just in case you happened to be on the edge of your seat.

