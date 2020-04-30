Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Saffron Barker was in last year's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC One

Some of the UK's best-known YouTubers are to present a four-hour livestream session on Thursday offering tips on staying upbeat during lockdown, while raising money for the NHS.

Saffron Barker, Lady Leshurr, Big Narstie and Anastasia Kingsnorth are among those taking part.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the NHS Charities Together campaign.

The YouTubers will also perform and complete challenges and talk about how they are coping with lockdown.

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals EMEA, spoke about the importance of bringing people together with Stream #WithMe.

He said: "Life in isolation brings both difficult challenges and moments of joy. We hope this show brings the latter."

Each hour will have a new host, with other performers "tag-teaming" their way through the show, with "lockdown tips" on "how to keep entertained, upbeat, and active".

Creators and stars will also be presented with two mystery box challenges that showcase things for viewers to try at home.

Kevin Batchelor, co-founder of the show's production company Electric Robin, said: "Because we are in isolation, this livestream is a real technical challenge - combining 12 different live locations together using up to 60 different cameras."

He added they hope it will "help bring some light into homes as we navigate these unprecedented times, while also helping raise money for those on the frontline".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Big Narstie will be part of the line-up

Image caption Lady Leshurr is also appearing

Image copyright The School of Life Image caption Jessica Kellgren-Fozard is keen to "keep our spirits up"

The full list of contributors is as follows:

Saffron Barker (ft AJ and Curtis Pritchard)

Anastasia Kingsnorth

Jack Maynard (featuring Miles Nazaire)

Big Narstie (feat. Stevo the Madman, Haks and KS LDN)

Clare Siobhan / Ali A

WillNE

Lady Leshurr

Morgz / Morgz Mum

Daniel Howell

Colin Furze

Phil Lester

Behzinga (Ethan Payne)

Yammy

F2Freestylers (Jeremy Lynch & Billy Wingrove)

Zac and Jay Show

English with Lucy

Mike Boyd

Yiannimize

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard

Riyadh K

Maisie Peters

Humza Productions

The livestream starts at 16:00 BST on Thursday 30 April.

