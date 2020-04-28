Image copyright Getty Images

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley Ross - also known as Ms Minnie - has died suddenly at the age of 34.

Her publicist Liz Dixson confirmed the news in a statement published on Ross's Instagram account.

The statement, issued "with profound sadness", said Ross "had succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit-and-run car accident".

The show, which airs on the Lifetime channel in the UK, follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism.

The reality show is based in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US.

The statement continued: "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

The sixth series of Little Women: Atlanta is set to air later this year. Ross had been a part of the show since 2016, when it began.

It was a spin-off of Little Women: LA.

Fellow cast members, including Amanda Salinas, paid tribute.

Salinas's twin Andrea, who also stars in the the show, paid tribute, too.

She wrote: "Minnie why did you have to leave us so soon?"

