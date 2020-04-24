Former Watchdog host Lynn Faulds Wood dies aged 72

Image copyright Getty Images

Former BBC Watchdog presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72.

A statement from her family said she died peacefully on Friday, after "having suffered a massive stroke last night and a subsequent bleed on the brain".

The cancer campaigner was best known for hosting Watchdog from 1985 to 1993, alongside her husband John Stapleton.

She was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer while working the show.

In 2016, the activist rejected an MBE, saying the honours system needs to be dragged "into the 21st Century".

Faulds Wood said she would be a "hypocrite" to accept the award for her work on consumer safety.

Her nomination came after she chaired a government independent review into the UK's system for the recall of dangerous products which she fears has now been "kicked into the long grass".

She later called on the government to do more to protect consumers from faulty products that can cause fires, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Her husband and son Nick were at her bedside when she died.

