Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event

Postponed major film festivals - including Berlin, Cannes, Toronto and Venice - are to join forces for a replacement online event.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival, will be hosted by YouTube from 29 May,

It comes after coronavirus put paid to many such international events, as the film industry ground to a halt.

The 10-day digital alternative will help to raise funds for the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and beyond.

Twenty festivals from around the world are involved including BFI London Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival and Marrakech International Film Festival, as well as Sundance Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival.

The latter, co-founded by Robert De Niro (pictured above) and Jane Rosenthal has joined forces with the streaming giants to put on the event which they hope "unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide".

'Inspiring and uniting'

"We often talk about film's uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world," said Rosenthal.

"All of the world needs healing right now."

The free event will include films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations and a full schedule will be available nearer to next month's event.

In a joint statement, Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure, and general delegate Thierry Frémaux, said they were "proud" to be involved.

"We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival."

