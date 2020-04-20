Image copyright PA Media/Reuters Image caption L to R: Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Chris Martin

Dua Lipa, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Rita Ora are among the music stars lending their voices to an all-star Radio 1 Live Lounge charity single.

They and 20 other acts have recorded a cover of Foo Fighters' 2003 track Times Like These, with proceeds going to Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Others include Anne-Marie, Bastille, Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne, Paloma Faith and Rag 'N' Bone Man.

The Stay Home Live Lounge song will be released at noon on 23 April.

The accompanying video will receive its world premiere during BBC One's The Big Night In later that day.

The Stay Home Live Lounge will be recorded and filmed by artists from their own homes and produced by Fraser T Smith.

The Grammy-winning producer said pots, pans and acoustic guitars had been preferred to "the trickery of an expensive recording studio".

Dua Lipa said she was "so proud" to be one of the artists involved, while Goulding said she was "honoured to join such a great line-up".

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo said she was pleased the station's popular Live Lounge segment would "lift people's moods and raise money for those impacted by Covid-19".

Grace Carter, Dermot Kennedy, Mabel and Sigrid are among the other artists taking part in what Chris Price, Radio 1's head of music, called an "extraordinary collaboration".

Bands involved include Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Net profits from the single's release will be combined with money raised from The Big Night In, a three-hour show featuring music and comedy.

Any international funds raised from the Live Lounge single will go towards the WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

