Image copyright BBC/Shine TV Image caption L to R: David Rickett, Sandy Tang and Thomas Frake

After eight draining weeks of culinary challenges, Thomas Frake has become the latest winner of BBC One's MasterChef.

The 32-year-old, who lives in London and works in finance, beat 31-year-old David Rickett and 24-year-old Sandy Tang to become the show's 16th winner.

Friday's grand final saw the remaining three chefs cook three courses for judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Torode described the winner as "a real talent" and "a grafter", while Wallace praised his "definitive style".

Thomas's winning menu began with monkfish scampi, continued with an ox cheek main and finished with a salted caramel custard tart dessert.

Wallace called his "exceptional" efforts "proper, old-fashioned, hearty grub" that "had his heart and his soul in every single forkful".

Image copyright BBC/Shine TV Image caption Thomas is the show's 16th winner since its 2005 relaunch

Thomas, who beat 59 other amateur cooks to win the MasterChef 2020 trophy, said his victory was "a dream come true".

"I can't see me not working in food for the rest of my life because it just makes me happy seeing other people happy with it," he continued.

Born in east London and raised with his three younger brothers in London and Kent, he now lives in south London with his girlfriend.

He said his ambition was to one day own a gastropub - "maybe a classic East End boozer or a picturesque country pub."

The 2020 MasterChef final is available to view on BBC iPlayer.

