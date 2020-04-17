Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cross is known for such songs as Sailing and Ride Like the Wind

US singer Christopher Cross has said he is "optimistic about improving" having been "sick for weeks" with coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning performer told fans he currently could not walk but had been told by doctors he would recover.

"I will get past this," the 68-year-old pledged in a message on Twitter.

Cross won five Grammy Awards for his eponymous 1979 debut album. He went on to win an Oscar in 1982 for Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do), featured in the Dudley Moore comedy Arthur.

Only Billie Eilish has thus far equalled his 1981 triumph in all of the Grammys' "big four" categories - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

Cross revealed earlier this month he had tested positive for Covid-19, calling it "possibly the worst illness" he had ever had.

In his latest update, he said he had been "very ill" but had not developed any respiratory complications.

"Unfortunately as a consequence of Covid-19 other problems were caused," he continued.

"At present I am suffering intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs - I am unable to walk.

"However, physicians have assured me I will recover," he went on. "I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving."

The singer thanked his fans for their support and paid tribute to his girlfriend, whom he said had been his "angel throughout all of this".

Cross's update on his condition follows that of Rita Wilson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month along with her husband Tom Hanks.

Earlier this week the actress told US network CBS the illness had made her "very tired" and "extremely achy" and given her "chills like she'd never had before".

In an interview with The Guardian, the 63-year-old said she was "thankful to be back to normal again" and was now "staying inside" with Hanks at their Los Angeles home.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.