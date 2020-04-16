Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga has stressed the concert is not a fundraiser

The BBC has announced its plans for covering Lady Gaga's star-studded Together At Home concert this weekend.

Dermot O'Leary, Clara Amfo and Claudia Winkleman will host highlights from the US show plus performances by UK stars and interviews with health workers.

More than 100 acts, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney, will take part via video.

The main US broadcast will take place on Saturday, with a special UK version on BBC One from 19:15 BST on Sunday.

It will include extra performances from British artists like Little Mix, Sir Tom Jones and Rag 'N' Bone Man.

Additional footage from the US event will also be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

Lady Gaga has teamed up with the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organisation to organise the "virtual concert", which aims to celebrate health workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

She has helped to curate the line-up, which also includes Jennifer Lopez, Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Michael Buble.

Lady Gaga has made clear that the show is not a fundraising telethon and will focus on entertainment and messages of solidarity.

"Put your wallets away... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve," the singer said. "You're putting yourselves in harm's way to help the world and we all salute you."

The singer has already helped to raise $35m (£28m) with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation to buy protective equipment and support efforts to develop drugs and vaccines.

The show, which is fully titled One World: Together At Home, starts with a six-hour pre-concert at 19:00 BST on Saturday, followed by the main two-hour TV broadcast at 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The entire event will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube; with Apple, Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1 joining for the main show.

