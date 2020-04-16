Image copyright Getty Images

The comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett has said he has officially gone back to his own name, a month after legally becoming known as Hugo Boss.

The funnyman changed his name to that of the German fashion brand in March.

It was a protest against the company, who he said had been sending cease-and-desist letters to small businesses and charities using the word "boss" in their names.

"I have decided to go back to the Lycetts," he wrote on Twitter.

In its response last month, Hugo Boss said it had approached one such company, Boss Brewing, "to prevent potential misunderstanding".

At the time, the company said: "We welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett as a member of the Hugo Boss family."

Lycett told the full story of his name-change business protest on his Channel 4 show, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

He also returns to host the sixth series of BBC One's The Great British Sewing Bee next Wednesday, 22 April.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk