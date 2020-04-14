Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Effron are both taking part in a Disney Singalong

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling concerts, festivals, and film and TV production around the world, its stars are still finding ways to perform - and the crisis has even spurred some reunions.

Here's a a few of the artists getting together again.

We're All In This Together

More than a decade since the release of the franchise's last film, the cast of High School Musical are coming back together for a special reunion later this week.

Director Kenny Ortega, has confirmed that the cast will be joining Disney's Family Singalong this Thursday, according to entertainment website Deadline.

Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are among those taking part from the comfort of their own homes, while Zac Effron is set to send a video message.

"We have reunited for a special night just for you guys!" Tisdale wrote on Instagram.

Ariane Grande and Christina Aguilera - both former stars for the entertainment firm - will also be performing classic Disney hits.

Hudgens last month apologised and for comments she made on Instagram about the coronavirus crisis, in which she said: "Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible... but inevitable?"

She said her words were "not at all appropriate".

Take That pair reward fans' Patience

"The dynamic duo return", singer Gary Barlow announced in an Instagram post on Monday, as he sat down for a virtual duet with his former Take That bandmate, Robbie Williams.

Over a quarter of a million people have already seen their latest rendition of their 2010 hit Shame, and fans were overjoyed.

"So worth the wait though," one said.

Barlow has been posting regular online collaborations on his Instagram account, including groups such as...

JLS Beat Again (and again)

While JLS had already announced they were getting back together before the coronavirus outbreak, their comeback tour isn't due to kick off until November.

And so the band's four singers also joined Gary Barlow in a virtual concert last week, singing the Take That hit Back For Good.

Jenny from the Blockdown

Over the Easter weekend, Sean "Diddy" Combs held a dance party on Instagram Live in support of health workers.

He was joined by celebrities including Drake but it was his dance with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, that provoked the biggest reaction.

Backstreet's back

It may have been more than 20 years since their hit song I Want It That Way, but that didn't stop the Backstreet Boys from taking part in the iHeart Living Room Concert For America at the end of last month.

Each member sang from their own home, with children popping in and out of the recording.

The band joined host Elton John and other stars, including Camila Cabello, Billlie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Sam Smith, in the hour-long charity concert.

The one that still hasn't happened

In February, it was announced that Friends would be revived for a reunion special.

The series, which ended in 2004, is still extremely popular but the pandemic has pushed filming back until May at the earliest, according to reports.

Fans of Friends aren't the only ones hoping for a reunion soon.

While the group hasn't announced anything just yet, a hashtag about a possible One Direction performance later this year has been trending on social media.