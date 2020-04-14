Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption Eamonn Holmes with co-host and wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning

TV regulator Ofcom has said it is assessing comments made by presenter Eamonn Holmes about 5G technology and coronavirus "as a priority".

The watchdog has received 419 complaints about remarks he made on ITV's This Morning on Monday.

He cast doubt on attempts to debunk the myth that 5G signals cause the virus.

"What I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true," Holmes said.

"It's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative."

On Tuesday, an Ofcom spokesperson said: "We are assessing this programme in full as a priority."

Holmes was criticised on social media and by scientists who have dismissed the theories as "complete rubbish".

"The opinions of the mainstream media or the state hardly come into the debate," said Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.

"Numerous doctors and scientists around the world have said that the disease is caused by a virus, something completely different to a mobile phone signal."

Holmes made the remarks in a segment with the programme's consumer editor Alice Beer, who said the 5G theory, which has led a number of phone masts to be set alight or vandalised, was "not true and it's incredibly stupid".

'Inquiring mind'

He told her: "I totally agree with everything you are saying but what I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true.

"No-one should attack or damage or do anything like that, but it's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative.

"That's all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind."

Beer later reiterated her view that "the 5G conspiracy theory is nonsense and should be quashed".

Skip Twitter post by @_alicebeer Do keep sending me your "scientific proof" but I'm afraid I am still very much of the opinion that the 5G conspiracy theory is nonsense and should be quashed. — Alice Beer (@_alicebeer) April 13, 2020 Report

A government spokesperson said: "We are aware of a number of attacks on phone masts and abuse of telecoms engineers apparently inspired by crackpot conspiracy theories circulating online.

"Those responsible for these criminal acts will face the full force of the law."

ITV declined to comment.

