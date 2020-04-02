Image copyright Endemol Shine UK

Comedian Eddie Large, known for being part of double act Little and Large, has died, his agent has confirmed.

The star, 78, was a well known face on TV in the 1970s and 80s and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little.

Agent Peter Mansfield confirmed his death on Thursday.

Large, whose real name was Hugh McGinnis, was born in Glasgow but grew up in Manchester. In recent years he lived in Portishead, near Bristol.

Fellow comics including Little Britain's Matt Lucas paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing."

Actress Kate Robbins described him as a "great chap".

"Sorry to hear the comedian Eddie Large has died," she tweeted. "A real pro. Rest in peace Eddie".

'Gentle, funny man'

Jason Manford added: "So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away.

"Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie."

Manchester City Football Club also paid tribute to Large, who was a lifelong fan, saying everyone at the club was sad at the news.

"Our thoughts are with Eddie's friends and family at this difficult time."

Large formed the double act Little and Large with Syd Little in 1963.

They went on to win Opportunity Knocks and had a long-running comedy sketch show on BBC One in the 1970s and 80s.

In its heyday, their BBC One show was a staple of early Saturday evening TV entertainment, drawing millions of viewers.

Large previously had problems with his heart, and had a heart transplant in 2003, a year after he had been treated for an undisclosed heart problem.