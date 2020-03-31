Image caption Matt Baker has been appearing on The One Show from home

Matt Baker is to sign off as co-host of BBC One's The One Show after nine years on Tuesday - and will do so from home because he is still in quarantine.

Baker is at the end of two weeks of quarantine after a family member showed coronavirus symptoms.

The BBC has said it does not plan to recruit a replacement.

"We are drawing on our existing family of presenters - made up of men and women - to present alongside Alex Jones," a spokeswoman said.

Those standing in for Baker recently have included Patrick Kielty, Amol Rajan and Chris Ramsey.

Baker joined The One Show on a permanent basis in 2011, months after coming second in 2010's Strictly Come Dancing. The former Blue Peter host will continue to present the Countryfile and sports coverage.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Matt Baker fights back tears in One Show exit speech

When his departure was announced in December, he said he was "excited about other opportunities" and "looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed".

He said: "I've loved that The One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

"It's been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need.

"I'd like to thank all those I've worked with over the years and especially you, the viewer, for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa."