Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gerry and the Pacemakers topped the UK charts with You'll Never Walk Alone in 1963

You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers has topped a chart of classic songs that are enjoying renewed popularity amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Official Charts Company's "lockdown listening list" is based on the tunes that have seen the biggest increases in plays on streaming services this week.

You'll Never Walk Alone was up 150% after dozens of radio stations came together to play it last Friday.

Tracks by Akon, Frank Ocean and The Police also featured in the top five.

The UK is tuning in to a mixture of "uplifting classics, 'apocalyptic' isolation songs and kids' favourites", the OCC said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left-right: REM's Michael Stipe, The Police's Sting, and Akon

Akon takes two spots in the top five with with his newly relevant hits Locked Up and Lonely.

The Police's Don't Stand So Close To Me is in third place, while Frank Ocean's Lost is at number four.

Elsewhere, REM's It's the End of the World as We Know It is at eight, just behind John Lennon's Imagine, which recently inspired Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot to co-ordinate a star-studded sing-along.

Official UK Charts Company's Lockdown List 1. You'll Never Walk Alone Gerry and the Pacemakers 2. Locked Up Akon 3. Don't Stand So Close To Me The Police 4. Lost Frank Ocean 5. Lonely Akon 6. Move Your Feet Junior Senior 7. Imagine John Lennon 8. It's the End of the World as We Know It REM 9. Reach S Club 7 10. Everybody Hurts REM

The Official Charts Company used Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other services to track the fastest-growing catalogue songs this week.

You'll Never Walk Alone originally featured in the 1945 stage musical Carousel, before Gerry and the Pacemakers' Merseybeat cover version topped the UK chart in 1963.

This week's popular children's songs include I Am Your Gummy Bear by German cartoon character Gummy Bear, and Disney soundtrack songs like Under the Sea and Hakuna Matata, from The Little Mermaid and The Lion King respectively.

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: "The music that we are listening to reflects how we are all coping in different ways - using it to lift our spirits, give us a laugh or bring us together with our families."

However, figures released earlier this week suggested use of music-streaming apps had declined during the pandemic while radio listening has increased, as fewer people commute and more stay at home.