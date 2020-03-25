Image copyright Gene Page/AMC

Fans of The Walking Dead must wait for the finale of the current series after producers revealed they had not been able to finish it because of Covid-19.

That means season 10 will end with its penultimate episode next month - but they aim to air the planned finale as a special episode later in the year.

AMC, which makes the zombie drama, said the pandemic had made it "impossible" to finish the episode on time.

Season 10 started airing last October and will now wrap up on 5 April.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," the network said.

When it does eventually arrive, the programme-makers have promised the finale will be "an epic, action-packed thriller with plenty of surprises".

The show, which has been going for 10 years, has starred the likes of Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Steven Yeun, as well as Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira.

The Walking Dead had already postponed pre-production on season 11 after the TV industry in the US and UK, like many other countries, ground to a halt earlier this month as coronavirus spread.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.