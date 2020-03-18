BBC One soap EastEnders has postponed filming "until further notice" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The BBC also confirmed it would reduce the number of episodes broadcast to two per week.

"In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice," a BBC spokesperson said.

"The decision was made after the latest government update."

The reduction in the number of broadcast episodes will allow the BBC to make the existing recorded episodes last for "as long as possible", the statement said.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England," it added.

Since 2001, the soap has broadcast four episodes a week - one every weeknight except Wednesdays.

EastEnders is one of several BBC soaps and dramas to have had their filming schedules put on hold.

In reference to Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm and Scottish drama River City, the corporation confirmed "it has decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed".

