Image caption Fiona Bruce has hosted Question Time since David Dimbleby stood down last year

Question Time, the BBC's flagship political debate programme, will proceed without an audience during the coronavirus outbreak.

The show, which normally sees political figures and commentators take questions from a studio audience, will also move to a prime time 20:00 slot on BBC One.

The practicalities of how to continue taking questions is "still being worked on", BBC media editor Amol Rajan said.

Other changes to BBC news programmes are expected to be announced later.

Major news bulletins will be spared, said Rajan, but many other programmes will "initially be cut down" with "further phases as the virus spreads".

Question Time's next episode is due to be filmed in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, on Thursday.

The programme, which is currently hosted by Fiona Bruce, has been running since 1979.

Other shows, including ITV's Loose Women and Channel 5's Jeremy Vine, have already opted to film without a studio audience as the virus spreads; while filming on dramas like Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty has been suspended.

ITV has yet to make a decision about Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, which relies on audience participation for several of its weekly segments.

At the end of last week's show, the duo signed off by saying: "We will hopefully be here next week."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.