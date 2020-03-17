Cats movie loses big time at the Razzie Awards

Image copyright Universal Pictures Image caption Singer Taylor Swift played the mischievous Bombalurina in Cats

Cats was the big loser at this year's Golden Raspberry Awards, which are given to the year's worst movies.

The widely derided musical was given six Razzies, including worst picture and worst director for Tom Hooper.

James Corden was named worst supporting actor, while Rebel Wilson was named worst supporting actress.

The gongs were due to be announced at a live LA ceremony but instead took place via video link after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage show boasted a star-studded cast, which also included Taylor Swift and Dame Judi Dench.

But its glitzy line-up couldn't save it from its haul of Razzies, which also included worst screen combo and worst screenplay.

It follows the panning it received from critics. And that came after Hooper redesigned the characters following an initial bad response just from its trailer.

Even its stars have since mocked the movie, with Rebel Wilson joking about its failure when presenting awards at the Golden Globes and again when joined by Corden, both in full cat costumes, at the Oscars.

The film had an estimated budget of $95m (£77m) and has to date managed to claw back $74m (£61m) at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood was named worst remake, rip off or sequel

Hilary Duff's performance in The Haunting of Sharon Tate earned her the dishonour of being named worst actress, and John Travolta was named worst actor for Trading Paint and The Fanatic.

Rambo: Last Blood didn't shine either, being named worst remake, rip off or sequel, as well as "worst reckless disregard for human life and public property".

But Eddie Murphy won the Razzie Redeemer award - honouring a past Razzie recipient who has gone on to do better work - for his role in Dolemite is My Name.

Winners (losers) in full:

Worst picture: Cats

Worst actor: John Travolta for The Fanatic and Trading Paint

Worst actress: Hilary Duff for The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Worst supporting actress: Rebel Wilson for Cats

Worst supporting actor: James Corden for Cats

Worst screen combo: Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs in Cats

Worst screenplay: Cats

Worst director: Tom Hooper for Cats

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Rambo: Last Blood

Worst reckless disregard for human life and public property: Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.