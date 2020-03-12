Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actors Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel pictured promoted the film in January

The release of the new Fast and Furious film has been pushed back by almost a year as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hits Hollywood.

F9 was due out in May, but will now not reach cinemas until April 2021.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," a statement said on Twitter.

F9 is the ninth instalment in the hit franchise, and will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

It follows delays to other films including James Bond's No Time To Die, A Quiet Place II and Peter Rabbit 2.

The high-speed Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most popular and lucrative in Hollywood.

It started in 2001 and the last film, 2017's The Fate of the Furious, took more than $1.2bn (£940m) at box offices worldwide.

Image copyright Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures Image caption A Quiet Place II had been due for release on 20 March.

Earlier on Thursday, thriller sequel A Quiet Place II was also postponed from its 20 March release date.

Director John Krasinski wrote on Twitter: "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!"

