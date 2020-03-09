Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, who has died at the age of 90, starred in more than 100 films. Here are a few of his most famous roles:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Veteran critic Terrence Rafferty described Max Von Sydow, seen here in one of his most famous roles in The Exorcist, as "the greatest actor alive" in a 2015 Atlantic article

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star played Father Merrin in William Friedkin’s famous 1973 adaptation of William Peter Blatty’s novel of the same name. With the aid of make-up, he aged 30 years for the role

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He played Jesus in The Greatest Story Ever Told in 1965. The epic film had an all-star cast including Charlton Heston and Angela Lansbury

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star earned a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of a man determined to bring Christianity to 1820s Maui in 1966 film Hawaii - here, he's pictured with on-screen wife, Julie Andrews

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He starred with Liv Ullman in 1968's Hour of the Wolf, the first in Ingmar Bergman's trilogy in which he plays a tortured artist.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ullman and Von Sydow also starred together in 1971 film The Emigrants. He also appeared in the sequel, The New Land. The film followed the journey of farmers and religious outcasts from Småland to Minnesota in the 19th Century

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He was nominated for two Oscars during his career - including best actor in 1987 for Pelle the Conqueror. His other nomination came much later - for the 2011 family drama Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Von Sydow (left) also played the father of a man who has locked-in syndrome in Julian Schnabel's 2007 film The Diving Bell and the Butterfly - it's based on a true story of a French man who suffered a stroke

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The actor won praise for his portrayal of a contract killer in Three Days of the Condor (1975) - his character is hired to eliminate CIA analyst Robert Redford’s colleagues at the New York office of the American Literary Historical Society

