Plácido Domingo and the Royal Opera House have "mutually decided" he will withdraw from the forthcoming performances of Don Carlo this summer.

The opera singer and conductor was due to perform at the London venue in July.

However, several allegations of misconduct have been levelled against him, which he denies.

The Royal Opera House confirmed it had "received no claims of misconduct against" Domingo and was "sympathetic of his reasons for stepping down".

"Plácido is an outstanding singer and artist and we are hugely grateful for his support and commitment over many decades," they said in a statement on Friday.

"We will announce the casting for his role in Don Carlo in due course."

Last month Domingo apologised for "causing hurt" to the women who have accused him of sexual harassment, and also resigned as general manager of the Los Angeles Opera.

"I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out," he said in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times.

"I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them."

