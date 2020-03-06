Pale Waves 'grateful to be alive' after bus crash

Image copyright Getty Images

Pale Waves have said they thought they were "going to die" during their recent bus crash on tour.

The goth-pop group were involved in a road accident while travelling to Berlin last week, but confirmed at the time nobody was seriously injured.

They had been due to support pop singer Halsey, but were forced to cancel that and several other performances.

Opening up about the incident on Instagram, drummer Ciara Doran wrote "this will stay with me forever".

"I know I've kept quiet about what exactly happened, it's been taxing both mentally and physically and I still cannot wrap my head around it," posted Doran, alongside images of the aftermath of the incident, including one of the burned-out overturned vehicle.

"Being trapped in the bus after it rolled off the road is one of the scariest things I've ever experienced," she added.

"We honestly thought we were going to die. The injuries will heal but this will stay with me and everyone involved for forever."

The Manchester band were named as ones to watch on the BBC Sound of 2018 list and their subsequent debut album, My Mind Makes Noises, went to number eight in the UK charts.

Doran thanked fans for their "strength, compassion and bravery" but did not confirm exactly which of this month's Halsey UK tour dates would be affected.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.