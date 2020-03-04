Entertainment & Arts

New James Bond film release put back by seven months

  • 4 March 2020
Daniel Craig as James Bond Image copyright Universal
Image caption No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig's swansong as James Bond

The release of the new James Bond film has been put back by seven months as coronavirus continues to spread.

The producers said they had moved the release of No Time To Die from April to November after "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

The announcement comes a day after the founders of two 007 fan sites called on the film studios to delay its release.

It will now come out in the UK on 12 November, and in the US on 25 November.

