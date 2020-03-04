New James Bond film release put back by seven months
The release of the new James Bond film has been put back by seven months as coronavirus continues to spread.
The producers said they had moved the release of No Time To Die from April to November after "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd— James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020
The announcement comes a day after the founders of two 007 fan sites called on the film studios to delay its release.
It will now come out in the UK on 12 November, and in the US on 25 November.