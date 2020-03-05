Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rasoulof's latest film won three prizes at Berlin, including the top award

An Iranian director has been summoned to serve a year in prison by Iran's authorities, just days after winning top prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

Mohammad Rasoulof, whose film There Is No Evil won the prestigious Golden Bear on Saturday, was convicted last July of producing anti-government propaganda.

Due to a travel ban, the director was unable to collect his prize, which his daughter Baran received on his behalf.

There Is No Evil tells four stories related to Iran's death penalty.

Rasoulof made the film in secret, having been banned from directing in 2017.

His lawyer has said he would appeal against the decision.

