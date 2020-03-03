Disney+ UK hints at Simpsons deal

Image copyright Disney+ UK

Don't have a cow, man! It looks like Disney+ will include The Simpsons after all when it launches in the UK later this month.

The animation didn't feature on the streaming service's UK line-up when it was revealed last week, despite Disney owning the rights.

Its absence was due to licensing restrictions with Sky, which broadcasts the show in the UK.

But in a cryptic Twitter message, Disney hinted a deal had been struck.

Underneath a picture of a spinning pastry, the broadcaster tweeted: "Grab yourself a D'oh-nut and stay tuned," seemingly in reference to Homer's famous catchphrase.

The news comes days after it emerged that Disney Plus would be integrated into the Sky Q service.

The Simpsons is already broadcast in the UK on Sky One and Channel 4 - Sky has all 31 series available while Channel 4 is showing up to series 27.

But some Simpsons fans threatened to boycott Disney+ UK if the popular US series was not included in its roster of programmes.

Disney currently owns The Simpsons as part of its purchase of Rupert Murdoch's Fox for $52bn back in 2017.

The sitcom is still expected be shown on Sky for the foreseeable future.

Other shows on Disney + when it launches on 24 March will include Star Wars series The Mandalorian and a new Toy Story series centred on the character Forky.

The on-demand video service, which costs £5.99 per month, is Disney's attempt to challenge industry leader Netflix, which has 170m subscribers.

Walt Disney said about 28.6 million people had signed up for Disney+ since it started in November.

The service is currently available in five countries, including the US and Canada. Alongside the UK, it's due to launch in other countries in western Europe later this month.

However, a red carpet gala marking the launch has been cancelled due to fears over coronavirus.

