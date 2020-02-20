Caroline Flack: Met refers itself to watchdog over contact with star
20 February 2020
The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the contact it had with Caroline Flack before her death, the force said.
In a statement, the force said it had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
The Met said no conduct issues had been identified by its own Directorate of Professional Standards.
Flack, 40, was found dead at her north-east London home on Saturday.