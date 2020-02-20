Lana Del Rey cancels tour due to losing her voice

Image copyright Reuters

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her forthcoming UK and European tour dates due to illness.

The US singer had been due to perform in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham next week.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice," she said in a statement.

"The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment."

The 34-year-old added: "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana."

Del Rey was nominated for best international female at this week's Brit Awards; an honour which went to her compatriot Billie Eilish.

Her complex and beguiling latest album, Norman Rockwell, earlier saw her nominated for two Grammy Awards, and was voted as the music critics' favourite record of last year.

It's not clear yet apparent if and when the live dates are to be rescheduled.

