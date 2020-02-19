Image copyright PA Media

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The veteran Liverpudlian comic told ITV's Good Morning Britain he would "try and beat it".

Tarbuck said he received the diagnosis the day after his 80th birthday earlier this month.

"Right now I feel great. I'm on the telly and I'm having a good time," he said, adding that the cancer had not spread.

He was inspired to get checked by Sir Rod Stewart, who announced in September that he had received treatment for prostate cancer.

'I have prostate cancer and I'm going to try and beat it.'



Jimmy Tarbuck is urging all men to get checked out.



Listen to Jimmy, boys. He's a total legend. ❤️

"All men out there watching, and all wives, get your husbands to go for the tests. I think after 50, just have a test, let them have a look at you," Tarbuck said.

"You will be relieved and be with your families for extra years."

He said men can be too "shy" to get tested, but urged them not to put it off. "Boys, go. It is embarrassing. Especially when the fella said to me 'We're going to give you the thumbs up'. I said 'I hope not'. He roared laughing."

Speaking about his treatment, he added: "I'm having injections and taking tablets and then I take a yearly cycle."

Tarbuck, who rose to fame in the 1960s and was known for hosting variety shows including Sunday Night At The London Palladium and Live From Her Majesty's, is now planning to go on tour.

