Image copyright Getty Images

Caroline Flack's family has released an unpublished Instagram post that she wrote days before she died.

It comes ahead of the inquest into the death of the Love Island host, which opens later on Wednesday.

In the post, the 40-year-old wrote that her "whole world and future was swept from under my feet" when she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

Her mother shared the words, which Flack had been advised not to publish, through the Eastern Daily Press.

The TV presenter was found dead in her home on Saturday, weeks before she was due to stand trial on charges of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December.

Flack's mother, Chris Flack, told the Norfolk newspaper that her daughter showed her the wording in January but was told not to post it by advisers. She said the family wanted people to read it.

Information and support is available from BBC Action Line

In her message, Flack wrote: "On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend.

"Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

"I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night.

"Even on the night. But the truth is... It was an accident."

Flack pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault at a court hearing in December and was released on bail.

She was ordered to stop any contact with Mr Burton ahead of a trial, which had been due to begin in March.