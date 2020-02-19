Image copyright Reuters Image caption Caroline Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington

An inquest into the death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack has opened.

Poplar Coroner's Court heard the 40-year-old was "found lying on her back" after an apparent hanging at her north-east London home on Saturday.

A police car had been flagged down in Stoke Newington and CPR was attempted by officers and then continued by paramedics, the hearing was told.

Coroner's officer Sandra Polson said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her time of death was registered at 14:36 GMT and her body was identified by her sister, Jody. The inquest was adjourned until 5 August.

Ms Flack left her role presenting the ITV2 dating show after being charged with assaulting her partner Lewis Burton in December and was due to stand trial next month.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Flowers were left outside Caroline Flack's former house

In an unpublished Instagram post shared by her family., she said her "whole world and future was swept from under my feet" following her arrest.

Ms Flack pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at a court appearance in December, when it was heard her partner did not support the prosecution.

She was released on bail but was ordered to stop any contact with Mr Burton ahead of the trial.

Love Island did not air on Saturday or Sunday but returned on Monday with a tribute to the former X Factor presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner, who started hosting the programme in 2015.