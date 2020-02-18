Brits 2020: Full winners list
Here is the full list of winners from the Brit Awards 2020.
Best album
- Dave - Psychodrama
- Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Harry Styles - Fine Line
Best British female
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Best British male
- Stormzy
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
Best British group
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Bastille
- Coldplay
Best new artist
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
- Aitch
Best song
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris ft Rag 'N' Bone Man - Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy - Location
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- Tom Walker - Just You And I
- Sam Smith ft Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
International female
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
International male
- Tyler, The Creator
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
Rising star award
- Celeste
- Joy Crookes
- Beabadoobee
