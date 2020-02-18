Entertainment & Arts

Brits 2020: Full winners list

  • 18 February 2020
Here is the full list of winners from the Brit Awards 2020.

Best album

  • Dave - Psychodrama
  • Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
  • Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
  • Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
  • Harry Styles - Fine Line

Best British female

  • Mabel
  • Freya Ridings
  • FKA Twigs
  • Charli XCX
  • Mahalia

Best British male

  • Stormzy
  • Harry Styles
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Dave
  • Michael Kiwanuka

Best British group

  • Foals
  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • D-Block Europe
  • Bastille
  • Coldplay
Best new artist

  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Dave
  • Mabel
  • Sam Fender
  • Aitch

Best song

  • Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
  • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
  • Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
  • Calvin Harris ft Rag 'N' Bone Man - Giant
  • Dave ft Burna Boy - Location
  • Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
  • AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
  • Tom Walker - Just You And I
  • Sam Smith ft Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
  • Stormzy - Vossi Bop

International female

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Lizzo

International male

  • Tyler, The Creator
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Post Malone

Rising star award

  • Celeste
  • Joy Crookes
  • Beabadoobee

