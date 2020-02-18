Brits 2020: Dave wins and calls PM 'racist'

Image copyright Getty Images

London rapper Dave won album of the year at the Brits, moments after calling the prime minister a "racist".

The star took home the night's main award for his provocative, personal album Psychodrama, which also won last year's Mercury Prize.

But it was his fiery performance of the single Black which stole the show.

In a newly-written verse, he called out the government response to Grenfell and said: "The truth is our prime minister is a real racist".

He also attacked tabloid coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, and made a reference to London Bridge terror attack victim Jack Merritt.

Two years after Stormzy demanded "where's the money for Grenfell?" on the Brits stage, Dave updated the lyric, saying: "Grenfell victims still need accommodation".

"And we still need support for the Windrush generation / Reparations for the time our people spent on plantations," he added.

The lyrics were added as a final verse to Black, which talks about perceptions and experiences of black people in the UK.

The 21-year-old is now only the second act to win best album at the Brits and the Mercury Prize for the same record. The first was the Arctic Monkeys for their debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

Aside from Dave's show-stopping performance, the 2020 Brits also saw Billie Eilish give the live debut of her James Bond theme, No Time To Die, backed by a 22-piece orchestra and Smiths legend Johnny Marr.

Lewis Capaldi was the main winner, taking home two prizes: best new artist and best single, for his breakout hit Someone You Loved.

"Contrary to popular belief, [a lot of] people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on Love Island," said the star, "but it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.

"I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV show."

Mabel won best female artist, and was congratulated by her mother, Neneh Cherry, who took home two Brits exactly 30 years ago.

And best male artist went to Stormzy, who staged a stunning medley of songs from his second album, Heavy Is The Head, accompanied on stage by more than 100 performers, a gospel choir and Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

