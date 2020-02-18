Brit Awards: Red carpet in pictures

Image copyright ohn Marshall/JMEnternational/PA Wire

The 40th Brit Awards is taking place at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday evening.

The best of Britain's musical talent and some top international stars have dressed up for the occasion, as ever.

A few of them no doubt are acting up too, if recent history is anything to go by.

Before the prizes get dished out, here's how they were looking on arrival.

Image copyright Getty

Lewis Capaldi is the main man to watch, as he's up for four awards, including best male and best single.

The Scottish star will also perform at the ceremony, and he doesn't strike us as the kind of guy who would have an outfit change (though you never know).

He made some peace signs at photographers as he strolled down the red carpet bright and early this afternoon, in an equally bright blue shirt jacket.

Image copyright Reuters

His main competition, in both the fashion and music prize stakes, comes from London rapper Dave, whose debut album Psychodrama won last year's Mercury Prize.

Fun fact: If he wins album of the year, the 21-year-old will become only the second artist to win both a Brit and Mercury Prize for the same record, after the Arctic Monkeys.

Like Lewis, Dave is up for four awards and is looking like a real sharp-shooter in that suit jacket.

Image copyright Getty

Billie Eilish is set to perform her new James Bond theme, No Time to Die, for the first time live at the Brits.

She went almost full Burberry for her arrival and gave the cameras a thousand yard stare that any Bond villain would be proud of.

The 18-year-old is also nominated for best international female, alongside another US pop sensation...

Image copyright Reuters

...That's the K-ween herself, Lizzo, who is sporting a triple bun haircut.

Lizzo and Billie are up against Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey in a crowded field of superstars.

It's unlikely to faze her though, we reckon.

The Brits have been criticised for a lack of diversity this year, with only four women nominated across the four categories open to both male and female artists - best group, best new artist, best song and album of the year.

Image copyright Reuters

Stormzy has got his cricket whites on tonight, in case and impromptu game breaks out.

He's won Brit awards before and delivered a moment to remember in 2018, with his rain-drenched bare-chested attack on the government over their response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The grime MC told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw it's still "weird" having his picture taken by loads of photographers.

"You feel like you're getting attacked with flashing lights and cameras," he said.

"If you see me on the red carpet, it's not elegant."

Newsbeat reporter Sinead Garvin begged to differ, saying Stormzy looked and smelled "delightful". We can't confirm or deny that but we do know he is up for three awards, including best album, and is set to perform once again.

Image copyright Reuters

Tom Walker arrived in his signature hipster woolly hat rolled up above the ears and his shirt and tie.

He also had his shirt un-tucked so let's hope the hallway monitors are not lurking around or he won't be let in.

Which would be a shame as his track Just You And I is up for best song.

Image copyright PA

Laura Whitmore arrived in a dress covered in newspaper headlines.

She made the headlines herself recently when she took over Love Island presenting duties from Caroline Flack, and this week paid tribute to her late friend live on her BBC Radio 5 live show.

Image copyright Getty

BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste was channelling in her inner Elizabeth Taylor and told BBC Radio 5 Live's Colin Paterson she was feeling "incredible".

She's in the comfortable position of knowing she's got the rising star award already in the bag, but might be slightly nervier when she performs her breakthrough track, Strange.

"This will be the first time ever that I've performed in front of this many people," she said.

We doubt it'll be the last.

Image copyright PA

Celeste succeeds Sam Fender, who was named as the one to look out for last year.

This year he's up against the likes of his mate Lewis Capaldi in the best new act category.

He joked he was "just going to turn up, watch Lewis Capaldi win everything and then go home".

The Geordie rocker could well be right but at least he'll good in the pictures in that suit.

It has to be a loose fit, as The Happy Mondays once sang.

Image copyright PA

Bastille looked like they were in four different bands but somehow strangely pulled it off.

They're up for best British group, against Coldplay, Foals. Bring Me The Horizon and D-Block Europe.

Newly-bleached blonde singer Dan Smith said they were ready to "put on our best loser faces".

Come on lads, you'll never win anything with that attitude.

Image copyright Getty Images

Billie Eilish might be singing about Bond but Aitch could make a passable 007 himself in this get-up. Don't you think?

The north Manchester rapper, is up for best new act, which he said he was excited about, despite the fact "nothing much excites me".

He did promise to bring some "mad bars" [lyrics] to our ears in 2020 though.

Here's some more big names on the red carpet, so you have something to hand to your fashion adviser in the morning.

Image copyright Getty Image caption Harry Styles

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rag 'n' Bone Man

Image copyright Getty Image caption Charlie XCX

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joy Crookes

Image copyright Getty Image caption Johnny Marr

The Brit Awards are on ITV from 20:00 GMT.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.