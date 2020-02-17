Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Monday's Love Island began with a tribute to Caroline Flack from Iain Stirling

Love Island's Iain Stirling has said he is "absolutely devastated" at the death of his colleague Caroline Flack, in a tribute on the ITV2 show.

The message in Monday's episode came after the TV host, 40, was found dead in her north London home on Saturday.

"You were a true friend to me," Stirling said. He added that Flack's "warmth and infectious enthusiasm" were "crucial" to the show's success.

A lawyer for Flack's family said she had taken her own life.

The Love Island episode was the first to air after her death. ITV had cancelled two episodes as a mark of respect for the presenter.

Flack was replaced as host of the dating show after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend last year.

'I'm going to miss you, Caz'

Speaking at the opening of the show, Stirling - who provides commentary - said: "We are absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers."

His voice broke as he added: "Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz."

The tribute ended with a photo of Flack on screen.

In a statement released on Monday, ITV's director of television Kevin Lygo said staff at the TV station were "devastated" and "still trying to process this tragic news".

He said Flack had been part of the dating show "from the very beginning", was "very vocal" in her support of the show, and that viewers "could relate to her and she to them".

ITV cancelled Monday night's episode of Love Island: Aftersun and said it would not be releasing a Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Tuesday morning.

Love Island's sixth season and first winter series, which is being filmed in South Africa, is due to end on Sunday.

Flack stood down from the show and was replaced by Laura Whitmore after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December.

She denied the charge and was due to stand trial in March.

Her management company said she had been "under huge pressure" since then.

It criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for refusing to drop the charge, even though Mr Burton said he did not want the case to go ahead.

Bail conditions had stopped Flack having any contact with Mr Burton ahead of her trial next month.

Channel 4 has said it will not broadcast its forthcoming show The Surjury, which was to have been hosted by Flack.

