Brit Awards 2020: Full list of nominees
Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards, which take place at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday 18 February.
The Scottish singer and London-born rapper both have four nominations, while Stormzy and Mabel are hot on their heels, with three apiece.
This year's ceremony has been streamlined, with categories like best international group and the lifetime achievement award ditched to make more room for performances.
But the awards have been criticised for a lack of diversity, with only four women nominated across the four categories open to both male and female artists - best group, best new artist, best song and album of the year.
Two of those nominations go to the same person, pop singer Mabel, while the remaining two, for Miley Cyrus and Normani, are guest vocalists on songs by Mark Ronson and Sam Smith.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Best album
- Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Dave - Psychodrama
- Harry Styles - Fine Line
Best British female
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Best British male
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Best British group
- Coldplay
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Bastille
Best new artist
- Aitch
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Best Song
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris ft Rag 'N' Bone Man - Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy - Location
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Tom Walker - Just You And I
- Sam Smith ft Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
International Female
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
International male
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Tyler, The Creator
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
Rising star award
- Celeste - Winner
- Joy Crookes
- Beabadoobee