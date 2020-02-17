Brit Awards 2020: Full list of nominees

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Winners will take home one of the classic "Brittania" stauettes

Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards, which take place at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday 18 February.

The Scottish singer and London-born rapper both have four nominations, while Stormzy and Mabel are hot on their heels, with three apiece.

This year's ceremony has been streamlined, with categories like best international group and the lifetime achievement award ditched to make more room for performances.

But the awards have been criticised for a lack of diversity, with only four women nominated across the four categories open to both male and female artists - best group, best new artist, best song and album of the year.

Two of those nominations go to the same person, pop singer Mabel, while the remaining two, for Miley Cyrus and Normani, are guest vocalists on songs by Mark Ronson and Sam Smith.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best album

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Best British female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

10 memorable Brit Awards moments

Why weren't more women nominated for a Brit Award?

Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead Brit Award nominees

Best British group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Best new artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best Song

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag 'N' Bone Man - Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising star award