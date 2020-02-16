Caroline Flack: Love Island episode cancelled on Sunday
ITV has cancelled Sunday's edition of Love Island following the death of the show's former host Caroline Flack.
The show, now in its sixth series, had been due to air at 21:00 GMT.
A lawyer for Flack's family said she had taken her own life. Flack was replaced as host of the show after being charged with assault last year.
An ITV statement said it had decided not to air Sunday's show "out of respect for Caroline's family", adding "all of us are absolutely devastated".
"Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news," the statement read.
"After careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team, and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family.
"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."
Love Island's first winter series, which is being filmed in South Africa, is due to end on Sunday, 23 February.
Channel 4 confirmed shortly after the presenter's death that it would not broadcast its forthcoming show The Surjury, which was to have been hosted by Flack.
A spokeswoman said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline's family and friends.
"Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury."
- If you or someone you know needs support for issues about emotional distress, these organisations may be able to help.
