Caroline Flack's career highlights in pictures

Image caption Flack dazzled on the dance floor with Pasha Kovalev when they won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014

TV presenter Caroline Flack, who has died at the age of 40, starred on some of Britain's biggest television shows.

Here is a selection of photos that capture her career highlights.

Image caption She got an early break alongside Sam and Mark on BBC children's show TMi, which launched in 2006

Image caption Flack stayed on the Saturday morning favourite for three series before moving on

Image caption She teamed up with professional wheelchair dancer James O'Shea for Dancing on Wheels in 2010, with the pair going on to win the BBC Three contest

Image caption She took part in Let's Dance for... Comic Relief with Joe Swash in 2011. The pair also presented I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Now!

Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption With singer Olly Murs, Flack hosted The X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor from 2011 before the pair were promoted to present the main series in 2015

Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption When Love Island began in its current format in 2015, Flack was there to match up the scantily-clad singletons

Image copyright PA Media Image caption She walked the catwalk during the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show, which was hosted by Naomi Campbell for the Ebola crisis in Africa in 2017

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flack got her hands on a Bafta Award in 2018 when Love Island was named best reality show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She was a fixture on other red carpets, such as at the Brit Awards in 2018

Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption She helped Love Island become one of the most popular British TV shows of the decade

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It won a string of prizes, such as the TRIC Award for best reality programme, which she collected with contestant Amber Davies in 2018

