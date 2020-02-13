Image caption Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid pictured on the BBC Breakfast sofa in 2012

Bill Turnbull is to reunite with his former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid when he fills in for Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Turnbull will sit behind the GMB desk for three days later this month.

He and Reid worked together on the BBC One sofa from 2001 until she left in 2014. He left two years later and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

He said his health is "OK at the moment" and in recent months he's "felt healthier than I have in a long time".

'What on earth am I doing?'

Turnbull will co-host Good Morning Britain on 24, 25 and 26 February, and said he was "in two minds" about returning to early mornings.

"On the one hand, it's great to be back doing live television. The other part of me thinks, 'What on earth am I doing?', having sworn never to do breakfast television again!"

Asked how his presenting style on GMB will differ from Morgan's, Turnbull joked: Answering that would put me on thin ice, on deep water!

"But I can say, I don't have such strong opinions as Piers has and I don't voice them as much as he likes to. There are quite a few differences between us."

Image copyright ITV Image caption Piers Morgan normally hosts Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday every week

Referring to the more outspoken nature of the show's presenters, Turnbull said: "It goes against my personal grain really as I'm so used to not spouting off on air.

"I've been working on commercial radio, so to a limited degree I've had more freedom. But who knows what might happen. It might be that the beast might be unleashed on air."

Reid said: "When Bill came into GMB, he joked about filling in for Piers - and now he is! It will be lovely to work alongside him again.

"I expect Bill presenting a breakfast show again will be like a duck taking to water - if the early alarm call isn't too much of a shock."

Turnbull made a documentary for Channel 4 last year which followed him as he came to terms with his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Asked how his health is at the moment, he replied: "When you have cancer, it's always there. But currently I feel really good, most of the time.

"Doctors tell you to think positively but it's hard to do that sometimes. I've been lucky most of the time, 90% of the time I can stay positive.

"There are two ways to have cancer, either it gets on top of you or you get on top of it. I know which way round I need to be."

