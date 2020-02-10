Entertainment & Arts

Oscars 2020: The winners and nominees

  • 10 February 2020
This year's Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles. Here's the full list of winners so far, and all the nominees.

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Best picture

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best actor

  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best actress

  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best supporting actress

  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Best director

  • The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
  • Joker - Todd Phillips
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best adapted screenplay

  • The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
  • Winner - Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
  • Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
  • Little Women - Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay

  • Knives Out - Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
  • Winner - Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won

Best animated feature

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Winner: Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Best international feature

  • Corpus Christi - Poland
  • Honeyland - North Macedonia
  • Les Miserables - France
  • Pain and Glory - Spain
  • Parasite - South Korea

Best cinematography

  • The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
  • Joker - Lawrence Sher
  • The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
  • 1917 - Roger Deakins
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Best costume design

  • The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
  • Joker - Mark Bridges
  • Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Best film editing

  • Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
  • The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
  • Joker - Jeff Groth
  • Parasite - Yang Jinmo

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker
  • Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou
  • Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White
  • 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole
Best original score

  • Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
  • Marriage Story - Randy Newman
  • 1917 - Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Best original song

  • I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
  • (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
  • I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
  • Into the Unknown - Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)
  • Stand Up - Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best production design

  • The Irishman - Bob Shaw & Regina Graves
  • Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková
  • 1917 - Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh
  • Parasite - Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo

Best sound editing

  • Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
  • Joker - Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917 - Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood & David Acord

Best sound mixing

  • Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano
  • Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow
  • Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland
  • 1917 - Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano

Best visual effects

  • Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick
  • The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli
  • The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman
  • 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy
Best animated short

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Winner - Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Best documentary short

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • Winner - The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

