Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joe Wicks said his daughter Indie loves stories

Body Coach star Joe Wicks is to read the CBeebies bedtime story on Valentine's Day, it has been announced.

The fitness coach and father-of-two will read Love Monster and the Perfect Present, by Rachel Bright.

He said he was excited to share the experience with daughter Indie, one, newborn son Marley and his nephews.

Wicks is the latest in a long list of stars, including Dolly Parton, Orlando Bloom, Alesha Dixon and Sir Elton John, to have read a story on the channel.

The 33-year-old said: "One of my favourite things in the world is sitting down before bed and reading a new story with Indie. I love seeing her eyes light up and learn every day.

"I'm amazed by how much babies absorb language through books. I'm so excited to show Indie, Marley and my nephews my Bedtime Stories. I had so much fun reading them."

Actors Tom Hardy and Luke Evans have previously been chosen for the Valentine's Day show.

Wicks's reading will be broadcast on 14 February at 18:50 GMT.

The book is part of a series about Love Monster, the only monster in Cutesville. It is written and illustrated by Bright and has also been made into a CBeebies series.