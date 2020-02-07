Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning: 'Every person I tell it gets a little lighter'

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife Stephanie Lowe.

The 57-year-old made the announcement via a statement posted on his Instagram story.

"Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud," he wrote.

"Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family."

Schofield presents ITV programmes including Dancing On Ice and This Morning, which won a National Television Award last week for best live magazine show.

Holly Willoughby co-presents This Morning and Dancing on Ice with Schofield

The presenter was interviewed by his co-host Holly Willoughby on Friday's edition of This Morning.

"You know this has been bothering me for a very long time" he said. "Everybody does this at their own speed when the time is right."

The presenter added in recent times his sexuality has "become an issue in my head".

"All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I wasn't being honest with myself and I didn't like myself because I wasn't being honest."

"[Coming out] is my decision. This is absolutely my decision. It was something I knew that I had to do. I don't know what the world will be like now. I don't know how this will be taken or what people will think."

But the presenter said he is not ready yet for a relationship with a man.

Phillip Schofield's statement in full:

"You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close - they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe, pictured in November

"Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

"Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

"Please be kind, especially to my family."

Dermot O'Leary was among the TV presenters applauding Schofield's decision to come out.

"Sending big love to the Schofield and his family," he tweeted. "Stand up guy, heart of a lion. X"

Richard Osman of BBC One's Pointless said: "When you create a new entertainment show and start discussing who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield. That's a fact.

"He's just the very best at what he does, and the public adore him. Looking forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance."

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire added: "So much love for @Schofe for his open, honest, dignified statement."

Radio presenter and singer Ronan Keating said: "Sending all my love and support for @Schofe and his family. Incredibly brave."

Britain's Got Talent Judge David Walliams said: "I am sending all my love to @Schofe today. I have always held him in the highest regard, and now have nothing but respect and admiration for him. Let's hope we are moving towards a world where no-one has to come out anymore, they can just be who they are and celebrate that."

