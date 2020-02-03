Louis Tomlinson 'to boycott' BBC Breakfast

Image caption Louis Tomlinson is currently promoting Walls, his first solo album

Louis Tomlinson has said he will not appear on BBC Breakfast again, after being asked questions about the deaths of his mother and sister.

The singer was asked about the grief he felt over their loss, by presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin.

"Defo wont be going on there again," he tweeted after Monday's show.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis's life that have influenced his new album and feel the questioning was fair."

Tomlinson lost his mother to cancer in 2016 and his sister Felicite died of an accidental drug overdose last year.

The One Direction singer was also quizzed about his time with the band - who went on hiatus in 2016 - and his reported feud with former band member Zayn Malik.

The 28-year-old accused the hosts of "proper going in" on him.

Skip Twitter post by @Louis_Tomlinson Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020 Report

Replying to Tomlinson directly on Twitter, Walker wrote: "Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?"

Tomlinson responded: "I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief.

"It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull [sic]".

He added: "I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes."

Walker replied: "Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum.

"We know it's painful which is why we didn't dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be 'gossipy' about it at all. That's not our style on BBCBreakfast."

When asked about Malik on the BBC Breakfast sofa, Tomlinson said he was "just not ready to have that conversation yet".

The singer said it was "inevitable" the band would get back together one day and that they would be "stupid" not to.

"You've ticked them all off now," he said. "You've gone trauma, Zayn, and now we are finally on this one, I like it."

Tomlinson is currently promoting Walls, his first solo album, and will perform later in his home town of Doncaster.

