Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill dies, aged 64

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Gill, who has died aged 64, had only recently come off tour.

Andy Gill, the founding member and guitarist of British post-punk band Gang Of Four, has died aged 64.

The musician's scratchy, staccato riffs provided the band with their signature sound, and influenced the likes of Nirvana, Fugazi and Franz Ferdinand.

His bandmates announced his death in a statement, saying: "Our great friend and supreme leader has died today".

No cause of death was given, but they said Gill had spent time in hospital since coming off tour in November.

"Andy's final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row," wrote current Gang Of Four members Thomas McNeice, John Sterry and Tobias Humble.

"One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music.

"His albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give 'em a spin for him."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gill (right) with Gang Of Four's original lead singer Jon King

Formed in Leeds in 1976, Gang Of Four's career spanned five decades, from their first single Damaged Goods to last year's studio album Happy Now.

Their debut album Entertainment!, released in 1979, was listed as one of Rolling Stone's 500 greatest albums of all time.

Although the line-up changed several times, Gill remained with the band, becoming the only founding member to stay with the group in all their incarnations.

The Manchester-born musician was also a respected producer, working with bands including The Stranglers, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Killing Joke.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.