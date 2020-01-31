Image copyright Ricardo Gomes Image caption Madonna said she has switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of her show

Madonna has cancelled two more shows in London, but said she was defying the orders of doctors who have told her she should be playing even fewer nights.

The star, 61, said she has "multiple injuries", meaning she has to do six hours' of rehab every day she performs.

She is currently doing a residency at the London Palladium, but has called off the shows on 4 and 11 February.

That means she will not have three gigs in a row - but doctors told her two consecutive nights were still too much.

She had previously cancelled her first London show on Monday after also calling off performances in Portugal.

'It's a miracle I have gotten this far'

In a statement on Instagram on Friday, she wrote: "As you all know I have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover.

"So as not to surprise you I want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows - on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist I take a day off after every show but I believe can manage if I do 2 shows then I rest!

"It's a miracle I have gotten this far but a lot has to do with the fact that I do 6 hours of rehab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies.

"I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show. This has helped enormously but I still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.

"Of course I never want to cancel any show and I'm determined that I will make it to the end if I pace myself. God Willing."

She added that she appreciates the fans' understanding and apologised for any inconvenience.

On Tuesday, she took to the Palladium stage wearing knee supports, but still performed high kicks, yoga poses and even the splits during a two-and-a-half-hour show.

